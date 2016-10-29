Dr. Kaiser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristine Kaiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristine Kaiser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.
Dr. Kaiser works at
Locations
-
1
Mustafa S Bohra MD Plc.20200 Outer Dr, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 624-8417
- 2 19850 Middle Gibraltar Rd, Gibraltar, MI 48173 Directions (734) 301-3125
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaiser?
Explains inquiries, patient with those under her care and compelled to provide good care. Very glad she is my cardiologist.
About Dr. Kristine Kaiser, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1477782340
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaiser works at
Dr. Kaiser has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.