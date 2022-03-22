Dr. Kristine Hirschfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirschfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristine Hirschfield, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristine Hirschfield, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stevenson Ranch, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Hirschfield works at
Locations
Valencia Dermatology25802 Hemingway Ave Ste 105, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381 Directions (661) 284-2600
Advanced Dermatology Mobile Unit631 W Avenue Q Ste B, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 947-9000
La Laser Centerwestwood Dermatology10884 Santa Monica Blvd Fl 3, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 446-4400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hirschfield is very caring, professional & knowledgeable. I always look forward to seeing her.
About Dr. Kristine Hirschfield, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1780670091
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirschfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirschfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirschfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirschfield works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirschfield. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirschfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirschfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirschfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.