Overview

Dr. Kristine Herron, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Miami County Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Herron works at Nephrology Associates - Olathe in Olathe, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Vitamin D Deficiency and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.