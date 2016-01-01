Dr. Kristine Herron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristine Herron, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristine Herron, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Miami County Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center.
Dr. Herron works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates - Olathe1295 E 151st St Ste 7, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 372-6465Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Miami County Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herron?
About Dr. Kristine Herron, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1750440848
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herron works at
Dr. Herron has seen patients for Proteinuria, Vitamin D Deficiency and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herron has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.