Dr. Kristine Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristine Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristine Chu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
-
1
Docs Physicians Affiliated With Bimc55 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chu?
Painless pap smear and listens to your current health conditions. Provides great advice. Schedule earlier. Patients who came earlier had delayed her.
About Dr. Kristine Chu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1598746471
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.