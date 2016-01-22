Overview

Dr. Kristine Chu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Chu works at Docs Physicians Affiliated With Bimc in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.