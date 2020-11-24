Dr. Kristine Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristine Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristine Brown, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Hoag Health Center - Newport Beach500 Superior Ave Ste 270, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 791-3370Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Our daughter loves Dr. Brown -- as do we! She's extremely patient, thorough, and always takes the time to answer our questions. We never feel rushed. Her recommendations have always worked out really well. Grateful for Dr. Brown!
About Dr. Kristine Brown, MD
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- New York Medical College
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.