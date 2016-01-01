Dr. Kristina Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristina Wilson, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group20325 N 51st Ave Bldg 11, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 250-3545
-
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1750
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
About Dr. Kristina Wilson, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043473614
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Phoenix Childrens Hospital
- Phoenix Childrens Hospital
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Sports Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.