Dr. Kristina Wiers-Shamir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiers-Shamir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Wiers-Shamir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristina Wiers-Shamir, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Wiers-Shamir works at
Locations
-
1
Joe DiMaggio Childrens Hospital Division of Pediatric Rheumatology1131 N 35th Ave # 220, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 768-6724
-
2
Joe DiMaggio Childrens Hospital Division of Pediatric Rheumatology900 Glades Rd Ste 501, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (954) 768-6722
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiers-Shamir?
She is very kind and nice to the patients.
About Dr. Kristina Wiers-Shamir, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1851508857
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Pediatric Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiers-Shamir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiers-Shamir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiers-Shamir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiers-Shamir works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiers-Shamir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiers-Shamir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiers-Shamir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiers-Shamir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.