Dr. Kristina Wiers-Shamir, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristina Wiers-Shamir, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Wiers-Shamir works at Joe DiMaggio Childrens Hospital Division of Pediatric Rheumatology in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joe DiMaggio Childrens Hospital Division of Pediatric Rheumatology
    1131 N 35th Ave # 220, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 768-6724
  2. 2
    Joe DiMaggio Childrens Hospital Division of Pediatric Rheumatology
    900 Glades Rd Ste 501, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 768-6722

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Dec 08, 2020
    She is very kind and nice to the patients.
    Nathalie — Dec 08, 2020
    About Dr. Kristina Wiers-Shamir, MD

    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1851508857
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristina Wiers-Shamir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiers-Shamir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiers-Shamir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiers-Shamir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiers-Shamir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiers-Shamir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiers-Shamir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiers-Shamir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

