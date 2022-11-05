Overview

Dr. Kristina Wieland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Wieland works at WellMed at Loma del Sur in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.