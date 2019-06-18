Dr. Kristina Welton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Welton, MD
Dr. Kristina Welton, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine / Denver and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center and Multicare Covington Medical Center.
Multicare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Auburn121 N Division St Ste 310, Auburn, WA 98001 Directions (253) 545-5987
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Dr. Welton and her Sports Orthopedic Medicine staff are kind and professional. They share their beautiful smiles at every visit. I really like the way they valued my opinions and concerns regarding my injury and treatment. Thank you all so much for helping me to keep things doable in my life.
About Dr. Kristina Welton, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine / Boulder
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine / Denver
Dr. Welton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Welton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.