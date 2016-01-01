Dr. Kristina Waldorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Waldorf, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristina Waldorf, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Waldorf works at
Locations
Women's Health Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Maternal Infant Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 6, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
About Dr. Kristina Waldorf, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1659457463
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- MAYO CLINIC
