Dr. Todorova-Koteva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristina Todorova-Koteva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristina Todorova-Koteva, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9977 Woods Dr Ste 300, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 663-8540
-
2
Skokie Hospital-psych Unit9600 Gross Point Rd, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 933-1773Wednesday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Bannockburn Medical Office - Endocrinology and Diabetes2151 Waukegan Rd Ste 140, Bannockburn, IL 60015 Directions (847) 444-1822
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Todorova-Koteva?
Simply the best endocrinologist around. She is so on top of treatment, even as I took medications that interfered with her treatment. She is always proactive and adjusts. Additionally, I like that she has opinions about the treatment I am getting elsewhere and helps guide me to success. As I said, she’s the best!
About Dr. Kristina Todorova-Koteva, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian
- 1073717443
Education & Certifications
- SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Todorova-Koteva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Todorova-Koteva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Todorova-Koteva has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Todorova-Koteva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Todorova-Koteva speaks Bulgarian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Todorova-Koteva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todorova-Koteva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Todorova-Koteva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Todorova-Koteva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.