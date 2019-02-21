See All Otolaryngologists in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Kristina Tansavatdi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kristina Tansavatdi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kristina Tansavatdi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Tansavatdi works at Tansavatdi Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Tansavatdi Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery
    696 Hampshire Rd Ste 170, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-4823

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Hearing Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tansavatdi?

    Feb 21, 2019
    Dr. Tansavatdi was recommended to me while I was under the care of another surgeon. When I asked that surgeon who she would recommend for under-eye bag (blepharoplasty) surgery, she unequivocally stated if she was having facial surgery, Dr. Tansavatdi would be her choice. Having the endorsement of a surgeon who I respected as being very skilled, and I also trusted to be completely honest, meant a great deal to me. In researchin
    Cheryl — Feb 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristina Tansavatdi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kristina Tansavatdi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tansavatdi to family and friends

    Dr. Tansavatdi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tansavatdi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kristina Tansavatdi, MD.

    About Dr. Kristina Tansavatdi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932397007
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mangat Plastic Surgery Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Utah Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery and Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristina Tansavatdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tansavatdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tansavatdi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tansavatdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tansavatdi works at Tansavatdi Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Westlake Village, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tansavatdi’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tansavatdi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tansavatdi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tansavatdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tansavatdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kristina Tansavatdi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.