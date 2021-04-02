Overview

Dr. Kristina Suntay, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.



Dr. Suntay works at Desert Sage OB/GYN in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.