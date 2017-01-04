Dr. Kristina Stuedemann, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuedemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Stuedemann, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kristina Stuedemann, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Union City, TN.
Dr. Stuedemann works at
Locations
Sullivan Dentistry1007 E Reelfoot Ave, Union City, TN 38261 Directions (731) 599-2390
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to McGonigle's for years and just started seeing Dr. Studemann and she is very friendly and makes going to the dentist enjoyable. She went out of her way to schedule me in when I needed to be seen and was very helpful.
About Dr. Kristina Stuedemann, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1417248600
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stuedemann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuedemann accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuedemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stuedemann works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuedemann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuedemann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuedemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuedemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.