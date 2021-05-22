Overview

Dr. Kristina Shaffer, MD is a Dermatologist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Shaffer works at Dermatology Consultants Eagan in Eagan, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN and Vadnais Heights, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.