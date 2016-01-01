Overview

Dr. Kristina Semeniken, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Erie, PA.



Dr. Semeniken works at Safe Harbor Behavioral Health in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.