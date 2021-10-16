Dr. Kristina Schwerin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwerin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Schwerin, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristina Schwerin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
Dr. Schwerin works at
Locations
Kristina Schwerin, MD3010 I St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (530) 219-3510
Kristina Schwerin, MD621 4th St, Davis, CA 95616 Directions (530) 219-3510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schwerin helped us support our adolescent then teenage daughter as she struggled with an eating disorder. Her understanding of the problems and calm guidance was very helpful.
About Dr. Kristina Schwerin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861533846
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Princeton University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
