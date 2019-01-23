See All Podiatrists in Bayside, NY
Dr. Kristina Ruff, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kristina Ruff, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kristina Ruff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bayside, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Ruff works at Neofitos Stefanides M.d. PC in Bayside, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM
Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM
10 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
10 (413)
View Profile
Dr. David Rossman, DPM
Dr. David Rossman, DPM
10 (75)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Neofitos Stefanides M.d. PC
    4401 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste L3B, Bayside, NY 11361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 229-0222
  2. 2
    New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital
    5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 670-2000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ruff?

    Jan 23, 2019
    Dr. Ruff is truly amazing! The only podiatrist I will let touch my feet! She is an awesome surgeon, so knowledgeable, she treats all her patients with such care and compassion and puts you at ease but is also honest with you about what needs to be done regarding the health and well being of your feet! She always has a smile on her face! I highly recommend her to anyone with a foot problem!
    Pamela in NJ — Jan 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristina Ruff, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kristina Ruff, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ruff to family and friends

    Dr. Ruff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ruff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kristina Ruff, DPM.

    About Dr. Kristina Ruff, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811287436
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristina Ruff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kristina Ruff, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.