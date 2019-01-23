Overview

Dr. Kristina Ruff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bayside, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Ruff works at Neofitos Stefanides M.d. PC in Bayside, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.