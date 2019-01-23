Dr. Kristina Ruff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Ruff, DPM
Dr. Kristina Ruff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bayside, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Neofitos Stefanides M.d. PC4401 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste L3B, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 229-0222
New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ruff is truly amazing! The only podiatrist I will let touch my feet! She is an awesome surgeon, so knowledgeable, she treats all her patients with such care and compassion and puts you at ease but is also honest with you about what needs to be done regarding the health and well being of your feet! She always has a smile on her face! I highly recommend her to anyone with a foot problem!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1811287436
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
