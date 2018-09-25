Overview

Dr. Kristina Rudgear, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Rudgear works at Endocrinology/Diabetes and Lngvty in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Hypoglycemia and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.