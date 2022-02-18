Dr. Kristina O'Shaughnessy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Shaughnessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina O'Shaughnessy, MD
Dr. Kristina O'Shaughnessy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN.
Female Plastic Surgery Associates of TN2001 Mallory Ln Ste 205, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 628-8000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Dr O'Shaughnessy is the surgeon's surgeon. She is intelligent, compassionate, and an expert in her field. Her staff, also. My experience of going through breast cancer and reconstruction were deeply impacted in a positive way by Dr O and her staff. I recommend her to everyone. There truly are not enough words for my gratitude. She is honest, caring, and an advocate for her patients.
Dr. O'Shaughnessy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Shaughnessy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Shaughnessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Shaughnessy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Shaughnessy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Shaughnessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Shaughnessy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.