Dr. Kristina O'Shaughnessy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kristina O'Shaughnessy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. 

Dr. O'Shaughnessy works at Kristina O'Shaughnessy, MD in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Female Plastic Surgery Associates of TN
    2001 Mallory Ln Ste 205, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 628-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adult Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 18, 2022
    Dr O'Shaughnessy is the surgeon's surgeon. She is intelligent, compassionate, and an expert in her field. Her staff, also. My experience of going through breast cancer and reconstruction were deeply impacted in a positive way by Dr O and her staff. I recommend her to everyone. There truly are not enough words for my gratitude. She is honest, caring, and an advocate for her patients.
    R McCauley — Feb 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristina O'Shaughnessy, MD
    About Dr. Kristina O'Shaughnessy, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013165505
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristina O'Shaughnessy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Shaughnessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Shaughnessy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Shaughnessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Shaughnessy works at Kristina O'Shaughnessy, MD in Franklin, TN. View the full address on Dr. O'Shaughnessy’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Shaughnessy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Shaughnessy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Shaughnessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Shaughnessy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

