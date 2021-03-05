Overview

Dr. Kristina Nylander, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Nylander works at Coastal Kids in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Laguna Niguel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.