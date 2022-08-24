Dr. Kristina Naseer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naseer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Naseer, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristina Naseer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Epidural Block and Facet Blocks along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 3800, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 234-2120
-
2
St Elizabeths Hospital211 S 3rd St, Belleville, IL 62220 Directions (618) 234-2120
-
3
HSHS Medical Group Anesthesiology and Perioperative Services O'Fallon1 Saint Elizabeth Blvd, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 234-2120
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naseer is an excellent professional pain management physician. All the staff was kind and made me feel very comfortable. I have been to her several times now and I’m also very satisfied with the final results. I have highly recommended her others
About Dr. Kristina Naseer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naseer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naseer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naseer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naseer has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Epidural Block and Facet Blocks, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naseer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Naseer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naseer.
