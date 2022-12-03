Overview

Dr. Kristina Mixer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago Stritch (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Mixer works at Spectrum Health United Hospital (OB/GYN) in Greenville, MI with other offices in Big Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.