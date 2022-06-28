Dr. Kristina Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Mitchell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Texas Tech Health Sciences Ctr and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
UT Health East Texas Physicians Pediatrics Clinic - Tyler1000 E 5th St Ste 100, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 590-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- UT Health Tyler
Wonderful pediatrician. Listens well & is very down to earth. Super smart & I trust her judgment. Visits always efficient.
About Dr. Kristina Mitchell, MD
- Texas Children's Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas Tech Health Sciences Ctr
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
