Dr. Kristina Loomis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loomis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Loomis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristina Loomis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
Dr. Loomis works at
Locations
-
1
Shawn A Bonner DO Ltd945 Bethesda Dr Ste 330, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-8800
-
2
Genesis Healthcare System2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-4508
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loomis?
Has been such a positive force during my first pregnancy. Great communication, explains things in detail and takes her time. Is incredibly knowledgeable and very trustworthy.
About Dr. Kristina Loomis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1417141078
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loomis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loomis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loomis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loomis works at
Dr. Loomis has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loomis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Loomis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loomis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loomis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loomis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.