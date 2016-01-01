Dr. Kristina Kleven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Kleven, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristina Kleven, MD is a dermatologist in Germantown, WI. Dr. Kleven completed a residency at Med College Of Wi. She currently practices at Affiliated Dermatologists and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Kleven is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Affiliated DermatologistsN96W17035 Division Rd Ste A, Germantown, WI 53022 Directions (262) 754-4488Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
New Berlin14555 W National Ave Ste 190, New Berlin, WI 53151 Directions (262) 754-4488
3
Waukesha1111 Delafield St Ste 308, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 754-4488
4
Highlander Dermatology2607 N Grandview Blvd Ste 125, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 290-4540
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthEOS
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Pekin Insurance
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- WPS Health Insurance
About Dr. Kristina Kleven, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Wi
- Aurora St Lukes Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Kleven?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleven has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleven accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleven has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleven. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.