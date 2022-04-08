Overview

Dr. Kristina Katz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Katz works at UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER OF PRINCETON AT PLAINSBORO in Plainsboro, NJ with other offices in Monroe, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.