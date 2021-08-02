Overview

Dr. Kristina Johnson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Johnson works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT, Hartford, CT, Glastonbury, CT and Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Abscess and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.