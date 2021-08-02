Dr. Kristina Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Johnson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Lowr 2, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 425, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 548-7336
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group10 Jolley Dr Ste 102, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 614-2313
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
The visit went very well and Dr. Johnson helped me feel comfortable as she explained the procedure.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1467445668
- Grant Med Center
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
