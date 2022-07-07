Overview

Dr. Kristina Jay, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University.



Dr. Jay works at Westland Family Foot And Ankle Specialists in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.