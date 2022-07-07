Dr. Kristina Jay, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Jay, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kristina Jay, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University.
Dr. Jay works at
Locations
-
1
Westland Family Foot and Ankle Specialists33777 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85266 Directions (480) 361-2500Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jay?
I saw Dr Jay at Westland Family Foot and Ankle at it went great! Dr Jay was on time, had great bedside manner, answered all of my concerns and together we put together a plan to get me healthy again. I will definitely be going back to see her and be recommending her going forward.
About Dr. Kristina Jay, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Croatian and German
- 1972814390
Education & Certifications
- MIHS
- Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
- Midwestern University Glendale Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jay works at
Dr. Jay speaks Croatian and German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.