Dr. Kristina Janson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kristina Janson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Kristina Janson DPM185 Madison Ave Rm 802, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 689-9388
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Janson for more than ten years, and cannot recommend her highly enough. She is a wonderful doctor. She is skilled, caring, and concerned. Her knowledge of orthotics is without peer. All orthotics are hand-made by Dr. Janson -- a rarity in this field. They are made of cork -- not hard plastic as most of the machine-made ones are -- and are infinitely malleable. As your foot changes, Dr. Janson adjusts the orthotic to conform to your foot. The office is efficient. Scheduling is easy, and one is rarely kept waiting.
About Dr. Kristina Janson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Spanish
- 1104802081
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hosp
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Suny
Dr. Janson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janson speaks Dutch and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Janson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janson.
