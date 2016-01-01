Dr. Kristina Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Butler, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester and Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Phoenix - Cancer5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 702-3719
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery, Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Ovarian Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
