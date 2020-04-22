Dr. Kristina Houn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Houn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kristina Houn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine|University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Prevea Howard Health Center2793 Lineville Rd, Green Bay, WI 54313 Directions (920) 496-4733
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is a great doctor who puts her patients first!
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1053344358
- U Ia Hosps Clins
- U Ia Hosps Clins
- University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine|University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences
Dr. Houn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Houn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houn.
