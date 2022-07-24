Dr. Kristina Hobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Hobson, MD
Dr. Kristina Hobson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their residency with Lahey Clinic Medical Center
Aaron B. Parrish14850 LOS GATOS BLVD, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 413-4258
- Good Samaritan Hospital
I appreciate Dr. Hobson and her care so much! She discusses your care with information and instructions very clearly stated. She is kind, and professional.
- Lahey Clinic Medical Center
- University Of California
Dr. Hobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hobson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hobson has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobson.
