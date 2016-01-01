Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristina Hernandez, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristina Hernandez, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
Baylor university3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristina Hernandez, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1801057112
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez works at
