Dr. Kristina Healy, MD
Dr. Kristina Healy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Lowry Pediatrics8190 E 1st Ave Ste 100, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (720) 821-3918
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1104832609
- University of Rochester - Golisano Children's Hospital- Strong
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Healy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Healy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Healy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
