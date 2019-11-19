Dr. Kristina Goldenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Goldenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristina Goldenberg, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Goldenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Goldenberg Dermatology PC14 E 75TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 405-8202
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldenberg?
Dr. Kristina Goldenberg is a brilliant clinician and a skilled dermatologist. She listens and creates a game plan that is unique to her patients’ individual needs. I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Kristina Goldenberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1801183033
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.