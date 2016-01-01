Overview

Dr. Kristina England, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo, Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center and Sanford Tracy Medical Center.



Dr. England works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.