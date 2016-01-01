See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Augusta, GA
Overview

Dr. Kristina Drake, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Drake works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC, Miami, FL and North Augusta, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-7144
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Aiken Regional Medical Centers
    302 University Pkwy, Aiken, SC 29801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 641-5100
  3. 3
    Kendall Regional Medical Center
    11750 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 223-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    160 Austin Graybill Rd, North Augusta, SC 29860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 641-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Specialties
  • Emergency Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992202543
