Dr. Kristina Campton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Campton, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristina Campton, MD is a Dermatologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Campton works at
Locations
-
1
Montefiore Medical Center1250 Waters Pl Ph 6, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (866) 633-8255
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campton?
I have been a patient of Dr Compton for the past several years. I find her quite vigilant. She found a very early stage melanoma on my back, for which I am most grateful, as my mother died of skin cancer. I find very compassionate and caring.
About Dr. Kristina Campton, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1902832777
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campton works at
Dr. Campton has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Campton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.