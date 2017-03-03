See All Dermatologists in Bronx, NY
Dr. Kristina Campton, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kristina Campton, MD is a Dermatologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Campton works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Montefiore Medical Center
    1250 Waters Pl Ph 6, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 633-8255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Ringworm
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Deborah in New York, NY — Mar 03, 2017
    About Dr. Kristina Campton, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902832777
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristina Campton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campton works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Campton’s profile.

    Dr. Campton has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Campton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

