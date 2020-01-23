Dr. Bowen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristina Bowen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristina Bowen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Bowen works at
Locations
Nsh Cancer Institute Professional Services G. LLC1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (678) 566-6995
Georgia Cancer specialists3330 Preston Ridge Rd Ste 110, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 566-6995
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bowen is highly knowledgeable, professional and kind. I feel extremely blessed to have such a competent doctor in my corner!
About Dr. Kristina Bowen, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1922086784
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowen has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.