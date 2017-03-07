Overview

Dr. Kristina Belostocki, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Belostocki works at NYU Langone Rheumatology, Allergy, and Immunology Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Temporal Arteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.