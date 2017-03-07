Dr. Kristina Belostocki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belostocki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristina Belostocki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristina Belostocki, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Rheumatology, Allergy, and Immunology Associates - Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Ste 410, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2097
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
You are without a doubt going to wait for a new patient appointment, but it is absolutely worth it. Once you've had your initial appointment, scheduling is much easier. Dr. Belostocki is incredibly knowledgeable and she listens completely. She has a very gentle demeanor which makes appointments quite pleasant. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Kristina Belostocki, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1992786610
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Spl Surg
- New York Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belostocki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belostocki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belostocki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belostocki works at
Dr. Belostocki has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Temporal Arteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belostocki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Belostocki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belostocki.
