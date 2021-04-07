See All Psychiatrists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Kristina Bedynerman, MD

Psychiatry
4 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kristina Bedynerman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Dr. Bedynerman works at AHF Northpoint in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AHF Northpoint
    6405 N Federal Hwy Ste 205, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 07, 2021
    I saw (via telehealth) Dr. Bedynerman regularly over the last year during the pandemic, at a time when I really needed to start focusing on my mental health in order to progress toward the life I want to live. I had never seen a psychiatrist before, so I wasn't sure what to expect in this relationship. What I experienced in my time with Dr. Bedynerman is the relationship I hope to foster with any future psychiatrists I may have. It saddened me that I would no longer be able to see her regularly, but was so excited for her in the next steps of her career. I was always met with warmth, compassion, understanding and a genuine sense of care for my mental health and what I was up to. I never felt interrogated or judged - I always felt like I was sharing my life experiences with a friendly mentor who provided sound guidance and feedback to allow me to understand myself and my perspective on life. She worked perfectly in tandem with my therapist to ensure I was well care for. I'll miss her :)
    Anthony Lucio — Apr 07, 2021
    About Dr. Kristina Bedynerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619129350
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bedynerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bedynerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bedynerman works at AHF Northpoint in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bedynerman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedynerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedynerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedynerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedynerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

