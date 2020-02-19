Overview

Dr. Kristina Anton-Schnell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Sint Eustatius, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Anton-Schnell works at Ingredients For Life LLC in Boulder, CO with other offices in Longmont, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.