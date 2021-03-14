Overview

Dr. Kristin Woodard, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Woodard works at Sylvan Lakes Family Physicians in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.