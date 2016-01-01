Dr. Kristin Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Wolf, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Wolf, MD is a dermatologist in Conroe, TX. She currently practices at Complete Dermatology Inc. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Wolf is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Complete Dermatology-woodlands508 Medical Center Blvd Ste 380, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (281) 573-8333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Kristin Wolf, MD
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1194110072
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolf?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.