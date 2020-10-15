Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristin Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristin Williams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.
Locations
Waxahachie Womens Health2460 N Interstate Highway 35 E, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 938-3493
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing and gentle gynecologist. Really made sure I was comfortable and explained everything. Asked if I had questions, and answered all of them. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kristin Williams, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1316950108
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.