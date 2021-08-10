Overview

Dr. Kristin Wheeler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Wheeler works at IPC Hospitalists in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Florissant, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.