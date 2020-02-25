See All Podiatrists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Kristin Titko, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kristin Titko, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kristin Titko, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.

Dr. Titko works at Center For Footcare in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Marc Klein, DPM
Dr. Marc Klein, DPM
6 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Stephen Tentler, DPM
Dr. Stephen Tentler, DPM
8 (10)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Footcare
    7344 HAMILTON AVE, Cincinnati, OH 45231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 729-4455
  2. 2
    Podiatry of Hamilton Inc
    6770 Cincinnati Dayton Rd Ste 201, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 729-4455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Titko?

    Feb 25, 2020
    Love Dr Titko. She’s the best.
    — Feb 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristin Titko, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kristin Titko, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Titko to family and friends

    Dr. Titko's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Titko

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kristin Titko, DPM.

    About Dr. Kristin Titko, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174515068
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Florida Hospital, East Orlando Prs-24
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristin Titko, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Titko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Titko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Titko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Titko has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Titko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Titko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Titko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Titko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Titko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kristin Titko, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.