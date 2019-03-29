Dr. Kristin Thorp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Thorp, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Norman Regional Hospital901 N Porter Ave, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 515-4660
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
She’s very thorough and explains everything well.
About Dr. Kristin Thorp, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Thorp accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thorp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thorp works at
Dr. Thorp has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thorp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thorp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thorp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.