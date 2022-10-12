Dr. Kristin Tabor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristin Tabor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristin Tabor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Tabor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kyler E Elwell MD PA6124 W Parker Rd Ste 134, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-7777Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
St Davids Surgical Hospital A Campus of North Austin Medical Ctr1201 W Louis Henna Blvd, Austin, TX 78681 Directions (512) 248-7000
-
3
North Austin Surgery Center12201 Renfert Way Ste 120, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 832-9088
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tabor?
She is amazing!! She delivered my daughter!! I highly recommend you see her! For my next baby I will for sure being seeing her:)
About Dr. Kristin Tabor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1316381148
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabor works at
Dr. Tabor has seen patients for Oophorectomy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.