Overview

Dr. Kristin Tabor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Tabor works at Ob-Gyn North Dallas in Plano, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.